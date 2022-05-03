Accused grandson killer Andrez Martina headed to trial

Prosecutors say Andrez Martina killed his own grandson with a sledgehammer. Now, the case is ready to go to trial on Wednesday, May 4.

For Nakeda Martina, memories of her son, Andre Smith, still bring tears.

"Andre’s nickname for me was vanilla cupcake sprinkles," Martina said.

Nakeda Martina

Smith was killed in August 2021. He was 12 years old. The family dynamics are complicated. Nakeda Martina did not have custody. Her father, 53-year-old Andrez Martina, is accused of killing the boy.

Andre Smith

"He’s very toxic – dysfunctional. Everything," Nakeda Martina said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Investigators say the victim's 8-year-old brother witnessed Andrez Martina hit the boy with a "mallet, sledgehammer, coat rack, and cane. Prosecutors charged Martina with five felonies – including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child.

Andrez Martina

Records show Andrez Martina was convicted of a previous homicide in 1990.

"That man is listed on my child’s death certificate. Family is the cause of death for Andre," said Nakeda Martina.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say Andrez Martina believed his grandson stole money out of his wallet.

Nakeda Martina said this is not true. She said what was stolen that day was the chance to see another smile.

"He was always like, ‘I’m the man of the house, right mom?’ and I’d be like ‘yup.’ I’m going to really miss him," Nakeda Martina said.

Advertisement

In March, online court records show Andrez Martin waived his right to a jury trial. A judge will decide the verdict. The trial is scheduled to last two days.