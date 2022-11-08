Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial

The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case. He appeared in court by video on Tuesday – and a Milwaukee police detective testified before the court commissioner.

Tate's attorney argued a motion to dismiss the case against his client – but that was denied. The court commissioner then found probable cause and bound Tate over for trial.

Case details

Krystal Tucker, 31, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The other victims were both 23-year-old Milwaukee men who suffered a single gunshot wound each.

According to a criminal complaint against Tate, employees said a man was turned away as the lounge has a minimum age policy after 9 pm. The employee told investigators Tate became belligerent. As security began to escort him out, Tate pulled out a gun and started to shoot.

Tate's girlfriend told police the two were going to Brownstone that night, but were turned away. The woman said as she was back at her car to leave, she heard the gunfire. The woman also identified Tate in surveillance video.

Court filings say surveillance video from the bar shows Tate being pushed from the lounge, pulls out a gun and fires it multiple times into the doorway.

Tate is due back in court on Monday. Nov. 21 to enter a plea to the charges against him.