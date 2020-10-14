Absentee ballot mistakes can be corrected to avoid rejection

The Nov. 3 election has inspired millions to vote absentee, but thousands of those ballots may not count if simple mistakes are not corrected.

Hundreds of votes from Milwaukee, already mailed in, may not count if errors are not corrected in time. In April, thousands of ballots were tossed -- something some fear may happen again come November.

"Really pay close attention to the absentee instructions that come with your absentee ballot," said Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission.

Voters who have left off key information could find that their ballots have been rejected.

"There's three things required for a ballot. There's a voter signature, a witness signature and then a witness address," Woodall-Vogg said.

In Milwaukee, those ballots will be sent back and voters may get a call or text.

"We explain to them (that) we're partnering with the Milwaukee Election Commission to make sure that their ballot can be counted," Jennifer O'Hear with Common Ground said.

In the April primary, more than 1,600 ballots were rejected in Milwaukee, a portion of more than 20,000 across Wisconsin. Among those 20,000, there were 14,000 ballots with either signature or address errors when dropped off.

Common Ground has made more than 370 calls to voters with errors in Milwaukee so far this time around.

"We explain to them how they can correct it," said O'Hear.

That is why it's important to track your ballot online to see if it has been received without error -- a simple step that could make a huge difference.

"These are people who believe that they voted and their vote is not going to be counted unless they correct it," O'Hear said.

The same website that is used to request a ballot is where people can go to check its status. Visit myvote.wi.gov for more information.