Abortion on Wisconsin fall primary ballot after SCOTUS leak

People on both sides of the abortion divide have been anticipating that the Supreme Court this summer would reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Monday night, a leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe began ricocheting around the world. It's unclear how the Supreme Court will proceed after that draft opinion was leaked Monday, but it is clear the debate over abortion rights will play a pivotal role in elections this fall.

Wisconsin's fall primary is Aug. 9, and it already appeared contentious with key races like governor and U.S. senator up for grabs. One expert says the issue of abortion is on the ballot now, too.

"If there's one issue that almost every single American has an issue on, it's pro-choice vs. pro-life," said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee professor.

The court's opinion isn't final, but Lee says the 2022 fall election will now be a referendum on abortion rights.

MoveOn and Abortion Access activists rally outside the Supreme Court of the United States to demand keep the #BansOffOurBodies on May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn)

"I think what we're going to be seeing the candidates doing is trying to outbid each other in terms of how much they are fill in the blank," said Lee. "How much they are pro-life. How much they are pro-choice."

That's already happening. Democratic Senate candidates, including Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski and Alex Lasry are all touting their pro-choice views on social media.

"This is a deep and deeply personal and private decision that each person should make on their own," said Lasry.

Republican Senator Ron Johnson told Newsmax Tuesday the divisive issue should be handled at the state level.

The Authority of Law statue is seen past pro-choice demonstrators as they gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP)

"Even if this is the final decision, from my standpoint, this is the correct decision," said Johnson.

Lee says the clear divide in opinion shows more than just the importance of all elections.

"President Trump getting elected meant that there was going to be a pro-life court," said Lee. "If he had been defeated by Hillary Clinton, there would have continued to be a pro-choice court. Elections matter."

He thinks it will lead more voters to the polls, too.

"I think we're going to be seeing unprecedented turnout and interest in politics that we've really never seen before in our lifetimes," said Lee.

Looking at the last governor's race, Tony Evers beat Scott Walker by nearly 30,000 votes.

Lee says that margin could get even tighter come November.