Abduction investigation leads to police pursuit in Milwaukee

Police are searching for suspects after an abduction investigation leads to a police chase early Tuesday morning, Oct. 13 on Milwaukee's south side.

The pursuit began near 22nd and Capitol after officers spotted a vehicle that was wanted in relation to an abduction.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned near Clement and Norwich. Officers believe the suspect or suspects fled on foot.

Authorities tell FOX6 News that those involved in the abduction are now "safe and sound."

