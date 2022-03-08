Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley together again: TMZ

article

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are together again, according to a TMZ report Tuesday.

The couple, TMZ said, was seen getting off a private jet in Florida on Monday. The two were also reportedly at Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari's wedding over the weekend.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress announced their engagement in 2021, and had reportedly ended things in February.

TMZ said "it's probably safe to say they're at least boyfriend and girlfriend."

