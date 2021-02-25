AAA launches fleet of roadside assistance vehicles

AAA membership in our state has grown dramatically over the past three years—which means lots of calls but a shortage of manpower. They’re looking to improve service while also creating jobs.

AAA is releasing 11 new roadside assistance vehicles, so when you get into a tough situation—AAA can now respond even faster.

AAA membership in Wisconsin has increased by 40,000 members over the past 3 years.

Independently owned towing companies that partner with aaa have been the ones handling the influx of calls — until now.

"To help aid some of the existing service providers, we’re going to help assist those providers with a AAA fleet," said Joseph Beyerl, AAA Fleet operations manager.

Out of the many roadside assistance calls, 40% of them come from the Milwaukee Metro Area. They not only provide a tow but gasoline and battery deliveries as well.

"The goal is to get you on the go in your own vehicle," he said. "We don’t want you on the back of that tow bed if we don’t have to."

Joseph Beyerl

And if you’re one of the lucky ones that aren’t stranded on the side of the road, be sure to move over for their trucks so the unlucky drivers can get some help.

"When you see the light, not just the orange ones, red blue or whatever color. Give them space and hit the breaks a little bit," Beyerl said.

This new fleet is creating 14 new jobs. If you’re interested to learn more, visit their website.