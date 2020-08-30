'A new world:' Students can tap into these tech tools when distance learning begins

As many students begin distance learning this fall, there are a few tools they and their parents may want to keep close.

"Making sure your student has everything at their fingertips that they need to interact digitally with their teachers is important," said Google Technology Expert Katherine Williams.

Williams said there are 100 million users on Google Classroom -- half of them being new users.

"When it comes to distance learning and connectivity, "TeachFromAnywhere" is a Google one-stop shop to help you figure out what you need to get up to speed or download booklets -- so you can understand what kind of tech your students is using -- so you can stay connected with your communities," Williams said.

Katherine Williams

Advertisement

If your student is looking for help with things like calculus, biology, or chemistry, it's just a click away.

"All new features to Google search: If you type in complicated mathematical problems, it will show you step-by-step how to break down those problems -- hiding the answers so students can understand the core concepts to actually work and figure through them yourself," Williams said.

For younger students now spending more time on the web, there is the "Be Internet Awesome" initiative.

"It takes the form of an engaging game that teaches you about how to protect your passwords, how to find credible information, as well how to be kind to each other online," Williams said. "It's definitely a new world."

Google apps for education and the G Suite help with schedules, spreadsheets, class video links and peer groups to name a few.

Related links