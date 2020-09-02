'A lot of fun:' Kenosha teens spend summer making 7K+ masks

It's the first week of school for some, and a lot of teachers are asking their students: What did you do this summer?

A pair of Kenosha high schoolers can say "a lot" -- helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Srisupraja Kandrakota

Of all the places she could have gone on summer break, Srisupraja Kandrakota chose her own backyard, her place of purpose. The 16-year-old old and her friend, Breanna Witt, are making masks -- thousands and thousands of masks.

"It was definitely a lot of fun," said Witt.

"I've made around 7,700 masks," Kandrakota said. "It's not a big deal to me right now."

Not a big deal for the high school students, but a lifesaver for those who will receive one of the masks.

The masks will be distributed through MaskUpMKE, a local campaign, to produce 3.5 million face masks and give them away for free. MaskUpMKE provided the supplies. The girls threw in their labor of love.

"This is an awesome contribution that she is making to this effort, to allow for our community health workers to continue to serve those families who also receive masks," said Bria Grant.

It wasn't how the friends had planned to spend their summer break. But as it turns out, the backyard adventure was so much better.

"In the end, it's all helping someone," said Kandrakota.

The girls aren't done yet. They have set a goal to make 10,000 masks. They don't know when they will get their goal, but it may be soon.