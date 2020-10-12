'A little refresh' for Bay View restaurant courtesy of I SPY DIY

It's been a tough year for small businesses, so a Milwaukee-based designer is working to help give some businesses a refresh to re-open.

A lot has changed for restaurants like Lazy Susan over the last seven months.

But at this restaurant, there's been a good change too.

"It's a 180 for sure," owner A.J. Dixon said.

AJ Dixon, owner of Lazy Susan

Lazy Susan in Bay View has undergone a transformation.

This is what it looked like before...

Before I SPY DIY's refresh

...and this is what it looks like today!

After a refresh by I SPY DIY.

The renovations were done with the help of local designer Jenni Yolo of I SPY DIY. She took on the project for free.

"We love Lazy Susan," Yolo said. "We love the space, and it's beautiful that we thought maybe with just a little refresh we could come in and change the paint colors and just do a few updates and hopefully that would get people excited to come back in here after the pandemic is done."

Jenni Yolo of I SPY DIY

A way to give back to another woman business owner trying to survive the pandemic.

"I'm a woman entrepreneur, so I really want to make sure that women entrepreneurs in our neighborhoods are thriving and doing well," she said.

The owner says this is just one example of how the community has supported her in 2020.

Bar at Lazy Susan

"It probably was time and things needed to get done," Dixon said. "It's a nice gesture, and it's nice to know that people can be nice in situations, like, in a time like this. It's good."

Right now, Lazy Susan is only open for takeout, but they are hoping to open for private parties soon.

Jenni Yolo has also helped transform Four-1-Floral and is now looking for her next project.