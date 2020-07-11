'A good memorable moment:' Milwaukee police distribute free bikes to kids

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Police Department provided a fun way for kids to get some exercise on Saturday, July 11.



At the District 3 station near 49th and Libson, MPD employees gave away 50 bicycles to children from the community. Police handed out "raffle tickets" on a first-come, first-serve basis and the children who were selected got to choose which bike they wanted.





Cpt. Jeffrey Norman





"It's important for the kids to see officers in uniform in a different light, but it's also important for the officers to see their community in a different light in regards to being able to interact on a positive level," said Cpt. Jeffrey Norman. "There's not a crisis or emergency here. We're dealing with some good times. And I think that will be a good memorable moment, not only for the kids, not only for the parents, but also the officers."



The kids gathered around 2 p.m. to get the bikes.



The event was made possible by the groups Safe and Sound and the Milwaukee Bicycle Collective. Helmets were also supplied.



