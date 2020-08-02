'A devastating blow:' Business down 70% at Forty Winks Inn in Wauwatosa due to COVID-19

The pandemic is taking a major toll on hotels. During what typically is the busiest times of the year, Bud Metzger is barely getting by.

For 42 years, Metzger has owned the Forty Winks Inn in Wauwatosa.

“This is our standard king room,” Metzger said. “It’s built in the prairie-style architecture.”

Bud Metzger

For the first time ever, his business is down 70%.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this," he said. "This is a devastating blow to our industry."

COVID-19 has left more than half the rooms empty during a time Metzger says is usually the busiest.

Forty Winks Inn

“50% of our income is made in the summertime, and we save that bundle, I would say, to carry us through the fall,” he said.

On a typical weekend, rooms would fill up, but on Sunday, Aug. 2, only 10 rooms were occupied. With no sports or festivals in Milwaukee -- the amount of guests has gone way down, but the VA is helping keep the Inn afloat.

“Veterans who are staging between where they came from and their new permanent living spaces like apartments and so forth, or houses,” said Metzger.

Forty Winks Inn

As a veteran himself, Metzger says this is a huge help, and while the future isn't clear, he hopes things will turn around.

“I’d like to keep this property going," said Metzger. "It’s a good property. It’s well-located, but you have to pay the utilities. Our utilities are rather high, and the mortgage payment."

A GoFundMe page has been started so Metzger can keep his hotel going.