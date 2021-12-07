Expand / Collapse search

A Christmas Carol is back at The Pabst Theatre

By
Published 
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Now through Christmas Eve you can enjoy one of the best-known stories of the holiday season

Brian is at the Pabst Theatre getting a preview of what to expect when you head out to see this year’s performance of the Charles Dickens classic.

Music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the Pabst Theatre for A Christmas Carol. 

Brian is with the cast getting a sample of the sounds you’ll hear at this Milwaukee holiday tradition.

Music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the Pabst Theater for A Christmas Carol

Brian is with the cast getting a sample of the sounds you’ll hear at this Milwaukee holiday tradition.

A Christmas Carol is back at The Pabst Theatre

Brian is on stage learning some secrets that bring this holiday favorite to life.

About A Christmas Carol (website)

Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as our full ensemble production joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater. A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption. Featuring Lee E. Ernst as Ebenezer Scrooge, it’s the perfect way for audiences of all ages to celebrate the season!