'A Charlie Brown Christmas' at Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater

This holiday season brings the joyful return of First Stage’s production of Charles M. Schulz’s "A Charlie Brown Christmas." It runs from Nov. 20 – Dec. 26 at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Jeff Frank, the Artistic Director of First Stage Milwaukee, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Tickets start at $24 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at firststage.org.