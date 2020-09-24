'A beautiful girl:' Death of teen at Greenfield motel probable OD

The Greenfield community is mourning the loss of a 15-year-old girl found dead inside the Golden Key Motel near Highway 100 and S. Beloit Road just before 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. Missy Otto's mother spoke exclusively with FOX6 News, sharing a message for other parents.

"Talk to your kids," said Sarah Otto. "Talk to your kids."

Missy Otto

Marissa "Missy" Otto was found unresponsive Saturday morning.

"They tried to bring her back, to save her, but they couldn't -- was just a little too late," said Sarah Otto.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating the 15-year-old's death as a probable overdose.

Advertisement

Sarah Otto

"She's battled with mental health issues for the past few years, and unfortunately, found some folks that led her down the wrong path," said Sarah Otto.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Missy Otto was a former student at Greenfield High School with a love for animals and music. Those who knew her were stunned by news of her death.

"She was a beautiful girl," said Sarah Otto. "She was so full of life. She just was happy all the time, and bubbly, and bouncy."

Golden Key Motel

Her mom explained Missy had been on the run for the last few months. With her death under investigation, Sarah Otto encouraged other parents to speak up if you see something happening with any kid.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child," said Otto. "It does. You got eyes, ears everywhere, but people need to speak on it, and not just brush it away."

A funeral for Missy Otto was scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25. A GoFundMe.com account has been set up to help cover funeral expenses.