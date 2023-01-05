91st and Custer shooting; man wounded, no arrests

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 4 near 91st and Custer. It happened around 10:45 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Shooting near 91st and Custer, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.