'911 hang-up' calls hinder law enforcement; here's what's causing them

You might want to check your settings on your smart devices. Accidentally calling 911 is a bigger deal than you might think. Law enforcement in southeast Wisconsin and elsewhere have seen a huge increase in these "911 hang-up" calls.

"It was because of my sweater," one caller said.

"I was planning a game, and then it started dialing 911," another caller said.

"Phone is in my purse, and I'm driving, and my phone beeped at me," a caller said.

"When you get to that point, all of a sudden it's like, OK, another one," said Christine Damkot, telecommunications officer.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center saw a 32% increase in 911 misdials in May 2023 compared to 2022.

Communications Officer Brett Pilling partially blames an SOS update on people's phones or smartwatches. Other departments are dealing with it, too, like Waukesha and Dodge County. Pilling said the problem is only getting worse.

"It's a little troublesome and worrying," said Pilling.

The weekend before Memorial Day, Pilling said they got 163 actual 911 calls but 173 misdials.

"We have to then call them back or call the number back to make sure there's no emergency going on," he said.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center

Pilling said that could delay their time in processing an actual emergency. FOX6 was there for just an hour, and at least three misdials came in.

"You get prepared for – set up your screen for an actual call, and it turns out to be another," said Damkot.

For a job that requires empathy for the person on the other end of the line, that's not lost, but in an emergency, timing is everything, and that's what these officers worry will get lost.

The communications division said they'll continue to keep track of the numbers, but if the 911 hang-ups continue to increase, and it impacts the time it takes to answer the phone, they might have to make staffing adjustments.

If you dial 911, don't hang up. Officers say it'll save them time if you stay on the line and explain it was an accident.