8th & Greenfield shooting: Milwaukee man seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 41-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and seriously injured near 8th and Greenfield on the city's south side Tuesday afternoon, July 13.

Police said the victim was treated at the hospital and is now in stable condition after the shooting around 1:25 p.m.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation as MPD continues to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

