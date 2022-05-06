82nd and Capitol shooting: 2 wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Friday, May 6 near 82nd and Capitol. It happened at approximately 11:10 a.m.

The first victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries. The second, victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious gunshot injuries. Both arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.