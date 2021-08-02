8 separate shootings in Milwaukee in less than 24 hours

A violent 24 hours in Milwaukee with 11 shooting victims. One of those shootings claimed the life of a toddler.

From 11 p.m. Saturday, July 31 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, Milwaukee saw eight separate shootings – and only two suspects are in custody.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, there was a triple shooting near 15th and North. The victims, a 25-year-old male, a 28-year-old male, and a 29-year-old male, all from Milwaukee, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Scene near 15th and North

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of an argument with a large group of people and is still under investigation.

The second shooting happened near 62nd and Sheridan around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, August 1 . The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered a minor injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a family argument.

Police have a known suspect in custody.

A third shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. Sunday near 15th and Atkinson. The victim, a 33-year-old Milwaukee female, suffered a minor injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect in this case.

Scene near 15th and Atkinson

The fourth shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday near 37th and Center.

Police say the victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee male, walked into a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a fight.

Police are seeking two unknown suspects at this time.

A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday, Aug. 1 near 9th and Madison. Police said the shooting, which happened shortly before 2 p.m., appears to have been accidental. According to police, children were able to get a hold of a gun and unintentionally discharged it, striking the boy.

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection to this incident. Neighbors told FOX6 News that person is the child's father.

Shooting near 9th and Madison

Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 near 28th and W. Elder Wallace Drive, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a non-life threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 a 16-year-old boy was shot near 36th and Locust. He suffered a non-life threatening injury. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Around 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 near 62nd and Custer a double shooting happened. The victims, a 16-year-old Milwaukee boy, and an 18-year-old Milwaukee boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

Police are reminding gun owners to keep firearms in a secure area and out of the reach of children. Milwaukee police added that the department still has free gun locks available to members of the public. If you are interested in a free gun lock, you are asked to contact your MPD district.