7th annual Dinner in the Alley on Aug. 26

Echelon Milwaukee will host Dinner in the Alley (DIA) for the 7th year! On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. along the Milwaukee River at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

The 7th DIA is hosted by The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s young professional group, Echelon MKE. With the purchase of a ticket, guests will enjoy an outdoor dinner, drinks, and entertainment in a unique environment on the Milwaukee Riverwalk. Communal tables and family-style dinner will provide our guests the opportunity to foster community and engage in meaningful discussion on combating the devastating issue of homelessness in Milwaukee County.

Tickets and information are available here.