76th and Green Tree Road shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 14 near 76th and Green Tree Road. It happened around 1:10 a.m.

The victim, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips