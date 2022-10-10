75th anniversary at Old Wisconsin Sausage

This year marks the 75th Anniversary for a local sausage manufacturer that has become an industry leader of meat snacks
Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan at Old Wisconsin Sausage helping them celebrate their handcrafted, hardwood smoked sausages.
At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors
Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
Whether you’re at home or on the go, Old Wisconsin Sausage has a good variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage
Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan helping this local company celebrate 75 years of mouthwatering delicious sausage.
Old Wisconsin Sausage is celebrating their 75th Anniversary this year and if you’ve never tried one of their original, turkey, beef or pepperoni handcrafted
Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan where the sausages are made and shipped to retailers all across the country.
Brian Kramp is in Sheboygan with a behind-the-scenes look at their sausage production.