75 years later, hundreds honor the heroes of the Greatest Generation: 'Remember the sacrifice'

It has been nearly 75 years since World War II ended. On Saturday, Aug. 29, hundreds gathered in Milwaukee's Veterans Park to remember those who never came home.

"We're placing 2,972 flags today to commemorate the Milwaukee County residents who were killed in action during World War II," said Dan Buttery of the War Memorial Center. "We want to highlight and remember the sacrifice 75 years ago."

Hundreds of volunteers came out Saturday morning to help stake a flag.

"We're very proud of our military service, very proud to have served, and now we just want to help where we can," said Ruby Scheuing, a Vietnam veteran.

Some of those volunteers know people who served during that era.

"It`s just an honor to serve in another way," Scheuing said.

While a few others were actually there.

"Took more training in England for D-Day, and I landed on Omaha Beach with the second wave," said William Pekrul, a World War II veteran.

Members of the Greatest Generation came out to keep alive the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"My wife didn't want me to come because of the virus. As a matter of fact, she's a little mad at me for coming (laughing). But I just had to come to honor the veterans," Pekrul said.

To cap it all off, there was a drive-by parade from the men and women of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

"It's coming from Miller Park and it's going to actually come here to the War Memorial parking lot and this is going to be their turnaround point. And they're going to pass and review as they come by for the flags," Buttery said.

There may be no honor flights this year -- as the pandemic has changed the world. But there will always be people wanting to say "thank you."

A traveling World War II memorial is going to be installed at the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee. It will be available for public viewing starting on Monday, Aug. 31. Information on how to check out the free exhibit can be found at warmemorialcenter.org/events.