73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

There is no suspect information at this time. The circumstances are still under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips