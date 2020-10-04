70% of students feel behind in school, report suggests otherwise

With COVID-19 clearing out classrooms and sending students to virtual learning all over the state, a new report shows how the coronavirus is affecting college learning.

From lecture halls now to the solitude of their own learning space.

"We are going to have a new normal," Ryan Lufkin said.

Ryan Lufkin, with Canvas, a leading learning management system, feels blended learning and online courses will become more widely available.

"COVID has really accelerated that process we've seen our users quadruple," Lufkin said.

However, the company's global survey revealed nearly 70% of students report they are falling behind on their studies due to the pandemic.

"Students have the perception they are falling behind, even though data shows that they are performing pretty well with online learning," he said.

Lufkin says that can be solved with engagement with teachers and peers. While socioeconomic disparities play a major role, as four times more students from lower economic class households reported it difficult to stay engaged during remote learning compared to their counterparts. 80% of respondents ranked work or career preparation as the most critical.

"That is viewed as one of the biggest drivers for students success and one of the biggest challenges: 'How do I show potential employers my skills, the things I've done, the projects I've worked on in college?'" he said.

Lufkin believes good communication will help fill gaps, as well as students and educators evolving with technology.

"So it's exciting to see and set the baseline with our study and watch as educators evolved. Our educators are moving mountains and evolving in really amazing ways while we do it," he said.

