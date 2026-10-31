7-year-old injured in Milwaukee shooting; teen in custody
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - An overnight shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood left a 7-year-old hurt and a teen in custody.
Child injured in Milwaukee shooting
The backstory:
Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North 41st Street.
The 7-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and officers arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting.
Police are still investigating and haven't released any further details.
What you can do:
In the wake of the shooting, the Milwaukee Police Department is reminding the public to "keep firearms out of the hands of children and properly store and secure them."
The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Praririe, Minnesota.