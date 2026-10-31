7-year-old injured in Milwaukee shooting; teen in custody

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The Brief A 7-year-old was injured in an overnight shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to authorities. Milwaukee police took a 16-year-old into custody following the shooting. Criminal charges have not been announced.



An overnight shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood left a 7-year-old hurt and a teen in custody.

Child injured in Milwaukee shooting

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North 41st Street.

The 7-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and officers arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting.

Police are still investigating and haven't released any further details.

What you can do:

In the wake of the shooting, the Milwaukee Police Department is reminding the public to "keep firearms out of the hands of children and properly store and secure them."