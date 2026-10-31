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7-year-old injured in Milwaukee shooting; teen in custody

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 31, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
Published October 31, 2026 12:39 PM CDT
article

FILE-Police tape is seen in front of a police vehicle. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 7-year-old was injured in an overnight shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood, according to authorities.
    • Milwaukee police took a 16-year-old into custody following the shooting. 
    • Criminal charges have not been announced.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - An overnight shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood left a 7-year-old hurt and a teen in custody.

Child injured in Milwaukee shooting 

The backstory:

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North 41st Street. 

The 7-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and officers arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting. 

Police are still investigating and haven't released any further details. 

What you can do:

In the wake of the shooting, the Milwaukee Police Department is reminding the public to "keep firearms out of the hands of children and properly store and secure them." 

The Source: Information for this article was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. This story was reported in Eden Praririe, Minnesota. 

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