7 people charged in Sheboygan-area drug-trafficking conspiracy

Matthew Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 that seven Wisconsinites have been charged in federal court in connection to a drug-trafficking conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the following people are charged with offenses related to a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances in the Sheboygan area.

Irwin Sosa, 25, of Sheboygan

Omar Sosa, 23, of Sheboygan

Isaiah Beasley, 24, of Sheboygan

Nicholaus Hoem, 32, of Sheboygan

Ethan T. Massey, 43, of Waupun

Nicholas R. McAtee, 30, of Sheboygan

Michael D. Waite, 46, of Appleton

An indictment alleges that between approximately June 1, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2019, the seven conspired to distribute controlled substances. The offense in question involved 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Three of the seven defendants also face firearm-related charges.