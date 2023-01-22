7 Milwaukee east side armed robberies, 3 near UWM

article

Milwaukee police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened Thursday night, Jan. 19, Friday morning, Jan. 20 and Saturday night, Jan. 21. Three of the crimes happened on the Upper East side and Shorewood near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

According to a UWM police alert, the victims were not hurt.

Police are looking for four males in a stolen white Kia Sportage with Minnesota plates. They previously used a white sedan and a silver sedan, police said.

They are black males between the ages of 16 and 20. One is 5'6" tall, weighing 130 to 150 pounds, wearing a surgical mask, dark winter clothing and carrying a handgun. One is 5'6" tall, weighing 130 pounds, wearing a dark mask and dark winter clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police.