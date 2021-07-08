7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day: Here’s how to get yours

7-Eleven’s Slurpee Day is back, with a twist. This year, the convenience store chain, which usually offers customers a free Slurpee on July 11th (7/11), is celebrating with free Slurpees all month long. But, there’s a catch.

Customers must be 7Rewards loyalty app members to receive a coupon for one free small Slurpee, redeemable at any 7-Eleven store during the month of July.

Shoppers who are not yet rewards members can download the 7-Eleven app for free and still redeem the frozen drink coupon until the end of the month.

In 2020, 7-Eleven canceled free Slurpees on 7-Eleven Day to reduce the risk of large gatherings. Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven’s chief marketing officer, told the Associated Press last summer that the company didn’t feel comfortable hosting the promotion in the midst of the pandemic.

RELATED: Giant lizard sneaks into 7-Eleven, sends customers into hiding

"Gathering 9 million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right," said Jarratt.

7‑Eleven, Inc. will party all month long this July to mark its 94th birthday and its invention of convenience retailing. (7-Eleven)

Instead, the company offered free Slurpees for the entire month of July to reduce the possibility of large crowds and curb the spread of COVID-19. The convenience store chain is continuing the month-long celebration this year in honor of the company’s 94th anniversary.

Even after cashing in the free drink coupon this month, customers can enjoy classic Slurpee flavors and indulge in summer specials like VitaminWater Zero Sugar Gutsy (Watermelon Peach), Pineapple Whip and Blueberry Lemonade.

7-Eleven is also offering customers $1 Slurpees for the month of July when purchased in the Slurpee stay-cold cup.

Other July deals include $1 grill items like hot dogs, buffalo chicken rollers and taquitos, free delivery on any order in the 7NOW delivery app during July 10-11 and 50-cent birthday cake donuts on 7-Eleven’s birthday (7/11).

Last year, 7-Eleven donated 1 million meals to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. The company continued its donation from last year by giving $100,000 to Feeding America in 2021, providing 1 million meals to those in need this summer.

RELATED: 7-Eleven gifts $7,111 to baby born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces

"While we're celebrating our birthday month, we are also mindful that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a lasting impact on many families," Jarratt said in a statement released in June. "We know how important it is to come together and help the communities we serve in times of trouble."

Advertisement

This story was reported from Boston.