Wisconsin Lottery: $7.1 million winning Megabucks ticket sold in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. - Megabucks, Wisconsin Lottery's Wisconsin-only lotto game, had a lucky winner just in time for the holidays.
Winning ticket sold
What we know:
A winning ticket, worth $7.1 million, was sold at Hy-Vee (220 S. 18th Avenue) in Wauwau for the Nov. 19 drawing. The winning numbers were 1-12-19-29-30-45.
Formerly County Market, the store reopened this week as Hy-Vee on Tuesday.
What they're saying:
"We are brand new to the community," said Store Director, Jake Dryer. "It's really exciting to sell a big winner on our third day open as Hy-Vee."
The $7.1 million ticket is the fourth-largest Megabucks jackpot ticket sold since 2017.
The top four amounts and cities are:
- January 4, 2023, $15.1 million, Luck
- April 25, 2020, $10.7 million, Merrillan
- April 12, 2025, $9.5 million, Kaukauna
- November 19, 2025, $7.1 million, Wausau
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.
How to claim a prize
What you can do:
Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.
The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball ticket are 1:913,130 while the odds of winning a Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisocnsin Lottery.