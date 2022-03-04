Expand / Collapse search

6th and Cleveland triple shooting: Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee man is charged in connection with a triple shooting on the city's south side last Sunday, Feb. 27. The accused is Tommy Bush – and he faces the following criminal counts: 

  • First-degree intentional homicide
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Bail jumping (felony)

Tommy Bush

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to the area near 6th and Cleveland early on Sunday, Feb. 27 for a shooting complaint. Three people had been shot.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Giordano Colon-Delgado, told police that "his family was having a private party" at La Pasadita. The complaint says an "unknown black male, who was not part of the party, was hitting on (the man's) cousin's girlfriend, and the black male was pushed out of the bar. 

Shooting incident near 6th and Cleveland, Milwaukee

About 10-15 minutes after that happened, they started to load their stuff from the bar into their vehicles. While doing so, they were met by the same black male." The complaint goes on to say this male then shot at Giordano Colon-Delgado, his 29-year-old brother, Christian Colon-Delgado, who later died, and 52-year-old Luis Santana

Christian Colon-Delgado

Luis Cruz Santana, Norma Delgado

Several other people noted in the complaint shared similar stories about what happened in this incident. One witness told police that "before the black male started shooting, he heard the black male say to Christian Colon-Delgado, 'You're not so tough now as when you kicked me out,'" the complaint says.

Giordano Colon-Delgado, Norma Delgado, Christian Colon-Delgado

On March 1, two of the persons who spoke to police identified Tommy Bush as the man from the shooting.

Bush made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, March 4. The judge set Bush's bond at $250,000. 

