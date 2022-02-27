Milwaukee triple shooting: 1 dead, 2 critically injured on south side

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others critically injured near 6th and Cleveland early Sunday morning, Feb. 27. It happened around 2:20 a.m.

A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 30-year-old man and a 52-year-old man -- both from Milwaukee – were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

