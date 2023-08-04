6th annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash

All are invited to Glendale, the Root Beer Capital of the Universe, to experience the world s largest Root Beer Float Festival.

Bayshore is thrilled to host Welcome to Glendale s sixth annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash in partnership with Culver s Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will be held in The Yard, a large, open-air community space.

The Root Beer Bash will kick off with a Kids Dance Party by Kid Boogie Down and a free goody bag giveaway. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free Root Beer Bash Swag Bag at the Welcome to Glendale tent. There will also be a Makers Market, henna artists, balloon twisters, face painting and various kid-friendly activities including a community art project, kids float zone and petting zoo. Live entertainment by Shorewood School of Rock at noon and 5 Card Studs starting at 1 p.m.