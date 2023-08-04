Expand / Collapse search

6th annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6 News Milwaukee

All are invited to Glendale, the Root Beer Capital of the Universe, to experience the world s largest Root Beer Float Festival. 

Bayshore is thrilled to host Welcome to Glendale s sixth annual Sprecher Root Beer Bash in partnership with Culver s Glendale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. This free, family-friendly event will be held in The Yard, a large, open-air community space.

The Root Beer Bash will kick off with a Kids Dance Party by Kid Boogie Down and a free goody bag giveaway. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free Root Beer Bash Swag Bag at the Welcome to Glendale tent. There will also be a Makers Market, henna artists, balloon twisters, face painting and various kid-friendly activities including a community art project, kids float zone and petting zoo. Live entertainment by Shorewood School of Rock at noon and 5 Card Studs starting at 1 p.m.