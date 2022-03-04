61st and Kaul shooting suspect charged; warrant for his arrest

article

Milwaukee police have a warrant out for the arrest of 44-year-old Stanley McBride for his alleged involvement in the shooting and wounding of a man on the city's northwest side. McBride is charged with one count of first-degree reckless injury.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to a residence near 61st and Kaul on Feb. 17 to investigate a shooting complaint. When they arrived, officers found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators later interviewed the victim who stated around 3 p.m. on Feb. 17, he was awakened to someone banging on the back door of his duplex. The man said he heard his girlfriend interacting with the person -- and realized it was his upstairs neighbor -- later identified as the defendant.

The complaint indicates the discussion was about the washer and dryer in the basement. That discussion became an argument -- and the victim took action to "separate himself from the situation," the complaint says. As the victim reached the stairs, the complaint says "he heard gunshots and turned to see the defendant firing a gun at him." The victim told police "he heard the defendant fire about 8 shots."

Officers recovered eight 9mm casings in the basement of the residence -- as well as bullet fragments, blood and bullet strikes.

Again, online court records indicate McBride is not in police custody – that there is a warrant out for his arrest.