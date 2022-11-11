60th and Congress shooting; 17-year-old wounded, no arrests

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning, Nov. 11 near 60th and Congress. It happened shortly after midnight.

Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.