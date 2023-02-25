60th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park for its 60th year this weekend.
A variety of custom, classic, hot rod, truck, motorcycle, and race cars will be on display.
You can purchase tickets and learn more at autorama.com.
60th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels: Family friendly fun
60th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels: Cars built from scratch
A father and son duo tells FOX6 how they used their summer to build a car from scratch.
O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels: Award winning car
Brad talks to FOX6 about his award winning car.