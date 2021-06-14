Expand / Collapse search

6 rescued, search for one person to resume in Brown County

Crews respond after a boat capsized at Bay Shore Park (WLUK)

NEW FRANKEN, Wis. - The search for a missing boater resumes Monday on the bay of Green Bay in Brown County.

Authorities are searching for one of seven people who were thrown into the water when their boat capsized about 9:30 p.m. Sunday near Vincent Point, about five miles south of Bay Shore County Park.

Six people were rescued, including five adults and one child, all from Green Bay, WLUK-TV reported.

One person is still missing.

Officials suspended search efforts around 1 a.m. Monday.

