5th and Vienna shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 5th and Vienna around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

The victim, a 51-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android