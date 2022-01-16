Expand / Collapse search

5th and Vienna shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 5th and Vienna around 4 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16.

The victim, a 51-year-old male from Milwaukee, suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. 

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

