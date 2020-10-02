$5K reward for info on persons of interest in Kenosha arsons

The Milwaukee Field Office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is seeking the public’s help identifying persons of interest in the arson investigations of several Kenosha businesses and vehicles between Sunday, Aug. 23 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Kenosha arsons persons of interest

ATF is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the positive identification of each person depicted in videos and pictures in this post.

ATF noted in a news release that it is working collaboratively on the investigations with the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation in conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

People with information regarding the identity and/or whereabouts of these individuals are urged to contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477), ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit an anonymous tip through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Incidents, persons of interest (video & pictures)

ATF is seeking to identify the males above in relation to an arson which occurred at Kenosha Probation and Parole Building at 1212 60th Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of Aug. 24.

ATF is seeking to identify the above people in relation to an arson that occurred at TCF Bank located at 1815 63rd Street in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 24 at 11:34 p.m.

ATF is looking to identify these males (ID# UNSUB17, UNSUB18, UNSUB19) in relation to an arson that occurred at the County Credit Union located at 912 56th in Kenosha Wisconsin Aug. 24.

ATF is seeking to identify the above males (ID# UNSUB1, UNSUB14) in relation to Kenosha garbage trucks set ablaze in Kenosha, Wisconsin Aug. 23.

ATF is seeking to identify the above female (ID# UNSUB13) in relation to an arson set at Car Source located at 5821 Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Aug. 24.

ATF National Response Team is seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB12) in relation to an arson which occurred at Car Source located at 6226 Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of Aug. 24.

ATF is seeking to identify the above male (ID# UNSUB11) in relation to an arson which occurred at the Dinosaur Museum located at 5608 10Th Avenue in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of Aug. 24.

ATF is seeking to identify the above male (ID# MANGIA) in relation to an arson which occurred at the Mangia’s Italian Restaurant 5717 Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of Aug. 24.

ATF is seeking to identify the above male (ID# B&L) in relation to an arson which occurred at B&L Furniture located at 1101 60th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin the evening of Aug. 24.

ATF is seeking to identify the above male in relation to a Kenosha City trailer set ablaze in Kenosha, Wisconsin Aug. 23.

ATF is seeking to identify the above male with a gas can (ID# UNSUB21) in relation various arsons in Kenosha, Wisconsin Aug. 24.