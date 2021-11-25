5K on Thanksgiving: 10th Annual Festival Foods Drumstick Dash
For many local families running or walking a 5K on Thanksgiving morning is a tradition and this year it’s back!
Brian is at America Family Field getting ready for the 10th Annual Festival Foods Drumstick Dash.
About the Drumstick Dash (website)
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
- 8:30 am start time on Thanksgiving Day - November 25, 2021
- Pocketed Hoodie Sweatshirt for all adult participants (Kids 5-10 receive t-shirt)
- All Participants receive a 5-inch Pumpkin Pie at the finish line
- All in-person participants will receive a Milwaukee Brewers Bobblehead
- 5K and Half a Drumstick 2.5K options for runners or walkers
- FREE PARKING at American Family Field, home to the Milwaukee Brewers - our Official Event Host!
- Can't join us in person? Join us Virtually for the Out of Town Dash Around
- Support of our Charity Partner - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
- Donate $25 and receive a $10 gift card to Festival Foods!
- Every $1 you donate = 5 meals!
- 1 in 5 Children are Facing Food Insecurities.
- This is a 29% increase in Child Hunger Compared to Pre-Pandemic.
- 451,290 Wisconsinites (Just over 1 in 8) are facing HUNGER.
- This is a 27% Overall Hunger Increase Compared to Pre-Pandemic.
