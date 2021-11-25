Expand / Collapse search

5K on Thanksgiving: 10th Annual Festival Foods Drumstick Dash

For many local families running or walking a 5K on Thanksgiving morning is a tradition

For many local families running or walking a 5K on Thanksgiving morning is a tradition and this year it’s back! 

The Festival Foods Drumstick Dash

About the Drumstick Dash (website)

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • 8:30 am start time on Thanksgiving Day - November 25, 2021
  • Pocketed Hoodie Sweatshirt for all adult participants (Kids 5-10 receive t-shirt)
  • All Participants receive a 5-inch Pumpkin Pie at the finish line
  • All in-person participants will receive a Milwaukee Brewers Bobblehead
  • 5K and Half a Drumstick 2.5K options for runners or walkers
  • FREE PARKING at American Family Field, home to the Milwaukee Brewers - our Official Event Host!
  • Can't join us in person? Join us Virtually for the Out of Town Dash Around
  • Support of our Charity Partner - Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin
  • Donate $25 and receive a $10 gift card to Festival Foods!
  • Every $1 you donate = 5 meals!
  • 1 in 5 Children are Facing Food Insecurities.
  • This is a 29% increase in Child Hunger Compared to Pre-Pandemic.
  • 451,290 Wisconsinites (Just over 1 in 8) are facing HUNGER.
  • This is a 27% Overall Hunger Increase Compared to Pre-Pandemic.

