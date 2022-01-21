Expand / Collapse search

58th and Vienna fatal stabbing: Man dead, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 20 near 58th Street and Vienna Boulevard. It happened at approximately 11:03 p.m. 

Police say the victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries on scene.  The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to assist with the investigation.  

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing appear to be argument related.  

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the stabbing. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

