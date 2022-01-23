Expand / Collapse search

58th and Locust homicide; suspects sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating the homicide of a Milwaukee man near 58th and Locust shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. 

The 30-year-old man died at the scene. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

