58th and Locust homicide; suspects sought

Police are investigating the homicide of a Milwaukee man near 58th and Locust shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

The 30-year-old man died at the scene.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

