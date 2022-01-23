Milwaukee shooting leaves 15-year-old injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near 106th and Heather on the city's northwest side.

The 15-year-old Milwaukee teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

