Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade; Shamrock Club ready to celebrate with you
MILWAUKEE - Westown goes green on Friday, March 10 with Irish festivities planned leading up to the 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 11 at noon.
The Parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.
Full schedule of events is as follows:
- Parade Press Conference & Entertainment: Fri., March 10 at noon at the 3rd St. Market Hall, 275 W Wisconsin Avenue Noon – Beglan Academy of Irish dance performs 12:15 p.m. – Press conference featuring local dignitaries & honorees
- ShamROCK Kick-off Party: Fri., March 10 at 5:30 to 11 p.m. at Lucky Clover Irish Pub, 1048 N MLK Dr. This free event will have live music and a variety of raffle prizes available. Raffle tickets will be sold during the event until 7:15 p.m. Full list of raffle prizes can be found at saintpatricksparade.org. 5:30 p.m. – Performance by Ian Gould 7:30 p.m. – Announcement of raffle winners 8 p.m. – Performance by Pat McCurdy
- 36th Annual Mass in Honor of St. Patrick: Sat., March 11 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 723 W Washington St.
- 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Sat., March 11 at noon in downtown Milwaukee Parade steps off at N MLK Dr. and W Wisconsin Ave., traveling through downtown Milwaukee before ending at Water St. and Highland Ave. Full route and street closures can be found at saintpatricksparade.org. Thanks to Interstate Parking, those coming downtown for the Parade are encouraged to take advantage of $3 parking rate at The Avenue structure (entrances at 615 N Plankinton Ave. and 258 W Michigan St.). Please also consider using ride share services or public transit such as The Hop and MCTS to travel safely and responsibly.
- Shamrock Club Post-Parade Party: Sat., March 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center, 2133 W Wisconsin Ave. The fun doesn’t stop after the parade. Celebrate with the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin with Irish entertainment for the entire family. It’s the most Irish thing you can do in Milwaukee! More details are available at mkepostparade.us. Adults (over 12): $8; Family (3 or more adults): $20.
The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843. The event features over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, decorative floats and more. Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more details on the festivities.