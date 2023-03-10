Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade; Shamrock Club ready to celebrate with you

Westown goes green on Friday, March 10 with Irish festivities planned leading up to the 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 11 at noon.

The Parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

Full schedule of events is as follows:

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843. The event features over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, decorative floats and more. Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more details on the festivities.