55th and Lloyd rollover crash; Milwaukee police seek person who fled

Milwaukee police are investigating a collision between two vehicles at 55th and Lloyd late Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The wreck happened just before midnight – and caused one of the vehicles to rollover onto its side.

One of the drivers fled the scene.

Collision at 55th and Lloyd, Milwaukee

Officials say nobody was injured in this crash.

Collision at 55th and Lloyd, Milwaukee

This is a developing story.