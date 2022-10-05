55th and Lloyd rollover crash; Milwaukee police seek person who fled
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision between two vehicles at 55th and Lloyd late Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The wreck happened just before midnight – and caused one of the vehicles to rollover onto its side.
One of the drivers fled the scene.
Collision at 55th and Lloyd, Milwaukee
Officials say nobody was injured in this crash.
This is a developing story.