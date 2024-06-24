55th and Capitol police presence; Ring camera captures chase

A police chase was caught on camera on Monday, June 24.

There was a large law enforcement presence on Milwaukee’s north side near 55th and Capitol.

While the Milwaukee Police Department has not said what happened, a neighbor’s Ring camera caught it on camera around 5 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In the video, a black SUV goes by with the driver's side door open, then followed by several officers who run out of their cars, yelling at someone to get on the ground.

FOX6 News arrived on the scene just before 7 p.m. and saw police investigating a similar SUV in the area. There were about 10 police cars present.

MPD has not yet clarified where it started, or why the SUV was being pulled over in the first place.