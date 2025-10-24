54-hour Hale Interchange system ramp closure this weekend

There will be another ramp closure this weekend in the Hale Interchange for bridge work. Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

This closure is part of the ongoing I-894/41/43 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project.

Closure details

The ramp close will take place from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27. The southbound I-41/894 system ramp to eastbound I-894 in the Hale Interchange will close to traffic for bridge work.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Note: The northbound to eastbound and the westbound to southbound system ramps in the Hale Interchange will also remain closed during this time.

Learn more about this closure and others when you view the project website.