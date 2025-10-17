54-hour Hale Interchange system ramp closure in Milwaukee County

article

The Brief The I-41/894 system ramp to eastbound I-894 in the Hale Interchange will be closed for 54 hours for bridge work. The closure starts at 11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, and is scheduled to reopen by 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27. The northbound to eastbound and westbound to southbound system ramps in the Hale Interchange will also remain closed during this time.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is notifying motorists of the upcoming 54-hour weekend closure of the southbound to eastbound system ramp in the Hale Interchange scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 24.

This closure is part of the ongoing I-894/41/43 and Hale Interchange resurfacing and improvement project.

Closure details

What we know:

The ramp close will take place from 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24 through 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27. The southbound I-41/894 system ramp to eastbound I-894 in the Hale Interchange will close to traffic for bridge work.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Note: The northbound to eastbound and the westbound to southbound system ramps in the Hale Interchange will also remain closed during this time.

