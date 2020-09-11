52-year-old woman fatally shot near 68th and Silver Spring

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a homicide near 68th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 11.

Police say they were called to the home around 8:20 a.m. where they found a 52-year-old woman who had sustained fatal injuries from a shooting.

A 45-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested, according to police. The shooting is the result of an argument.

Scene of homicide near 68th and Silver Spring

"It's tragic, I mean, this is the second day in a row that a woman in our city has been killed due to gun violence. And for us, this is something that has to end," said Reggie Moore with the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

Milwaukee's homicide numbers continue to rise in 2020. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, there have been 126 homicides in the city this year, compared to 62 at this time last year.

"This is something that, as a community, we all have to be outraged about, and that outrage leads to action," Moore said.

Reggie Moore

FOX6 News has learned that Milwaukee Public schools is aware of and looking into the shooting, too; an MPS student was reportedly home and present during the shooting.

Moore and his office continue calls for peace, an end to gun violence and proper healing for those impacted.

"While we work to prevent these tragic incidents in the first place, we also have to invest and work a lot on healing our city," said Moore.

Criminal charges against the 45-year-old will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.